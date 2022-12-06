No Partridge in a Pear Tree?

8:31 a.m. A small child was trying to call a friend from a public phone.

8:44 a.m. A deer didn’t survive against a car.

9:56 a.m. Someone sleeping in their car was mistaken for being passed out.

10:01 a.m. A woman called dispatch and asked them to stay out of her life.

12:22 p.m. Some panhandlers were getting territorial.

3:12 p.m. A man outside a business was selling “bum dope.”

6:08 p.m. During a dispute over a parking space a woman told a man her husband would shoot him if he didn’t move.

5:02 p.m. Someone called to say the “warming shelter is worse than Milk Duds.”

5:10 p.m. A woman stole her sister’s car battery.

6:59 p.m. Two men got in a spat after one told the other “snitches get stitches, watch your back.”