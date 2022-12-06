No Partridge in a Pear Tree?

8:31 a.m. A small child was trying to call a friend from a public phone.
8:44 a.m. A deer didn’t survive against a car.
9:56 a.m. Someone sleeping in their car was mistaken for being passed out.
10:01 a.m. A woman called dispatch and asked them to stay out of her life.
12:22 p.m. Some panhandlers were getting territorial.
3:12 p.m. A man outside a business was selling “bum dope.”
6:08 p.m. During a dispute over a parking space a woman told a man her husband would shoot him if he didn’t move.
5:02 p.m. Someone called to say the “warming shelter is worse than Milk Duds.”
5:10 p.m. A woman stole her sister’s car battery.
6:59 p.m. Two men got in a spat after one told the other “snitches get stitches, watch your back.”
9:57 p.m. An officer responding to a call about a bear found 12 deer, three cats and a raccoon, but no bear.