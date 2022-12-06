fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 30, 2022

No Partridge in a Pear Tree?

By

8:31 a.m. A small child was trying to call a friend from a public phone.   

8:44 a.m. A deer didn’t survive against a car.

9:56 a.m. Someone sleeping in their car was mistaken for being passed out. 

10:01 a.m. A woman called dispatch and asked them to stay out of her life. 

12:22 p.m. Some panhandlers were getting territorial. 

3:12 p.m. A man outside a business was selling “bum dope.”

6:08 p.m. During a dispute over a parking space a woman told a man her husband would shoot him if he didn’t move.  

5:02 p.m. Someone called to say the “warming shelter is worse than Milk Duds.”

5:10 p.m. A woman stole her sister’s car battery. 

6:59 p.m. Two men got in a spat after one told the other “snitches get stitches, watch your back.”

9:57 p.m. An officer responding to a call about a bear found 12 deer, three cats and a raccoon, but no bear.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.