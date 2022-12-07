fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, October 31, 2022

GOOOOAAAALLL?

8:20 a.m. A cat got stuck in a soccer net. 

1:02 p.m. An officer informed a homeowner that he could have, at most, seven chickens in his yard.

3:57 p.m. A cat was stuck inside a car but the owner couldn’t figure out where. 

4:11 p.m.  A high schooler was spinning brodies and ran into a tree.  

4:26 p.m. A man was where he wasn’t supposed to be. 

4:33 p.m. A woman walked into a hotel, asked for cigarettes and a room, then pulled the fire alarm, ran out to the highway and started dancing.  

5:04 p.m. A child at Dairy Queen accidentally called 911 and giggled.  

6:34 p.m. A trick or treater couldn’t find their parents, who were last seen wearing fish costumes. 

8:45 p.m. A middle-aged man attempted to trick or treat. 

