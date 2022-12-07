GOOOOAAAALLL?

8:20 a.m. A cat got stuck in a soccer net.
1:02 p.m. An officer informed a homeowner that he could have, at most, seven chickens in his yard.
3:57 p.m. A cat was stuck inside a car but the owner couldn’t figure out where.
4:11 p.m. A high schooler was spinning brodies and ran into a tree.
4:26 p.m. A man was where he wasn’t supposed to be.
4:33 p.m. A woman walked into a hotel, asked for cigarettes and a room, then pulled the fire alarm, ran out to the highway and started dancing.
5:04 p.m. A child at Dairy Queen accidentally called 911 and giggled.
6:34 p.m. A trick or treater couldn’t find their parents, who were last seen wearing fish costumes.
8:45 p.m. A middle-aged man attempted to trick or treat.