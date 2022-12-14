fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, November 4, 2022

Ready for Hibernation

By

6:49 a.m. A bear was hanging out in a tree.  

8:15 a.m. A very apologetic parent said their 1-year-old got ahold of their Apple Watch and called 911. 

12:12 p.m. A crowd had gathered behind Baskin Robbins because a bear was sitting in a tree.  

1:57 p.m. A man who wanted a ride to the bank canceled his scheduled bus ride to the bank because he was already there.   

2:41 p.m. A man took a hatchet to someone’s car window. 

5:21 p.m. Someone was concerned that the black bear in their yard appeared to be very tired. 

7:29 p.m. A bear was strolling through the neighborhood. 

7:56 p.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at a neighbor’s house until he “ran them off.” 

