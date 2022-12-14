Ready for Hibernation

6:49 a.m. A bear was hanging out in a tree.

8:15 a.m. A very apologetic parent said their 1-year-old got ahold of their Apple Watch and called 911.

12:12 p.m. A crowd had gathered behind Baskin Robbins because a bear was sitting in a tree.

1:57 p.m. A man who wanted a ride to the bank canceled his scheduled bus ride to the bank because he was already there.

2:41 p.m. A man took a hatchet to someone’s car window.

5:21 p.m. Someone was concerned that the black bear in their yard appeared to be very tired.

7:29 p.m. A bear was strolling through the neighborhood.