Ready for Hibernation

6:49 a.m. A bear was hanging out in a tree.
8:15 a.m. A very apologetic parent said their 1-year-old got ahold of their Apple Watch and called 911.
12:12 p.m. A crowd had gathered behind Baskin Robbins because a bear was sitting in a tree.
1:57 p.m. A man who wanted a ride to the bank canceled his scheduled bus ride to the bank because he was already there.
2:41 p.m. A man took a hatchet to someone’s car window.
5:21 p.m. Someone was concerned that the black bear in their yard appeared to be very tired.
7:29 p.m. A bear was strolling through the neighborhood.
7:56 p.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at a neighbor’s house until he “ran them off.”