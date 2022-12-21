fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, November 11, 2022

Let Me In

By

4:24 a.m. A car with no disabled permit was double parked in two disabled spots.   

6:06 a.m. Someone thought the dog sleeping in a local park looked too skinny.  

9:43 a.m. Several teenagers walked into a bathroom, broke the mirrors inside and then left.   

11 a.m. Someone was concerned with a parked car filled with trash because someone “could be buried in there.”

12:21 p.m. Someone reported their dog wanted to be inside “more than normal,” which seemed suspicious. 

12:54 p.m. A bearded gentleman walked out of a fishing shop with a new fly rod without paying.  

2:08 p.m. A toddler threw a tantrum because he wanted to stay with his grandma instead of running errands with his mother, but then threw a tantrum because his mother had left him when he wanted to go with her. 

2:11 p.m. A woman sent some “mean messages” to her ex’s current partner. 

4:19 p.m. A woman was concerned that a random man walked into her backyard and was chain-sawing some trees. 

4:32 p.m. Someone at the park was climbing on picnic tables. 

5:27 p.m. Some teenagers peeled out of a parking lot “like a bat out of Hell.”

