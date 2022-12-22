Where Dreams Come True

12:48 a.m. A man showed up at the police station to ask if the officers knew where his girlfriend was.

1:56 a.m. Some neighbors were having a loud bonfire and kept singing along to music.

1:18 p.m. A man stole a bicycle but continued to ride it past the residence he’d taken it from.

1:32 p.m. Seeing a dog that looked neglected tied up outside a shop, a woman untied it and then didn’t know why it kept following her.

3:35 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a pill bottle left behind by a teenager but then learned it was just a geocache prize.

3:48 p.m. A man screaming and pacing around a parking lot was just blowing off some steam.

3:52 p.m. Some strange men entered a laundromat and began to play Disney movies.