10:07 a.m. A man stole a lighter from a store.

10:10 a.m. A recent transplant called 911 to ask what to do about the drivers who keep flipping him off and telling him to go back to Texas.

10:26 a.m. Someone stole parts off a snowplow.

11:30 a.m. A man entered a store with a samurai sword, took some super glue and a pair of gloves, and threatened to chop people if they didn’t let him leave.