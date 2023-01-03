fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, December 9, 2022

10:07 a.m. A man stole a lighter from a store. 

10:10 a.m. A recent transplant called 911 to ask what to do about the drivers who keep flipping him off and telling him to go back to Texas. 

10:26 a.m. Someone stole parts off a snowplow. 

11:30 a.m. A man entered a store with a samurai sword, took some super glue and a pair of gloves, and threatened to chop people if they didn’t let him leave. 

3 p.m. An officer responded to a call regarding a rescued injured duck, but as no one was willing to care for the duck, what with the avian influenza going around, the officer humanely dispatched the mallard. 

