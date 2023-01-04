fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Knives Out for Santa

By

8:11 a.m. A woman wanted to know if she could borrow some money for a taxi.

12:46 p.m. A man reported the photo page had been stolen out of his passport.

1:59 p.m. An ex-fiancé was refusing to return a cat, then said it had run away. 

2:25 p.m.  A man was dropped off at a Santa event, sharpened two big knives, then was picked up. 

4:03 p.m. A resident who was concerned the deer in their front yard had a broken leg and wasn’t going to make it, also reported the deer had jumped over a few fences to get to said yard. 

7:22 p.m. Some youths were spinning donuts in a parking lot. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.