Knives Out for Santa

8:11 a.m. A woman wanted to know if she could borrow some money for a taxi.

12:46 p.m. A man reported the photo page had been stolen out of his passport.

1:59 p.m. An ex-fiancé was refusing to return a cat, then said it had run away.

2:25 p.m. A man was dropped off at a Santa event, sharpened two big knives, then was picked up.

4:03 p.m. A resident who was concerned the deer in their front yard had a broken leg and wasn’t going to make it, also reported the deer had jumped over a few fences to get to said yard.