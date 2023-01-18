No, After You

12:35 a.m. A caller was concerned that her neighbor kept using excessive amounts of bug spray to kill the bugs in his apartment.

5:12 a.m. Someone stole a snowmobile used for grooming ski trails and dragged it through town behind their truck.

8:52 a.m. Someone drove into the garage doors of two houses on opposite sides of a street.

11:43 a.m. A woman requested help retrieving a blood-covered boom box from her car.

12:23 p.m. A woman reported her boyfriend was missing, but when officers tracked him down it turned out he was just sleeping off a hangover.

2:30 p.m. A man behaving erratically kept body-slamming himself on the hoods of parked cars.

2:42 p.m. Two “stubborn road-rage subjects” were at a stand-still on a narrow slick road, each refusing to be the driver who tried to pass the other vehicle.

9:09 p.m. Someone stole an ice fishing hut from the river.