Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

No, After You

12:35 a.m. A caller was concerned that her neighbor kept using excessive amounts of bug spray to kill the bugs in his apartment. 

5:12 a.m. Someone stole a snowmobile used for grooming ski trails and dragged it through town behind their truck.  

8:52 a.m. Someone drove into the garage doors of two houses on opposite sides of a street. 

11:43 a.m.  A woman requested help retrieving a blood-covered boom box from her car. 

12:23 p.m. A woman reported her boyfriend was missing, but when officers tracked him down it turned out he was just sleeping off a hangover. 

2:30 p.m. A man behaving erratically kept body-slamming himself on the hoods of parked cars. 

2:42 p.m. Two “stubborn road-rage subjects” were at a stand-still on a narrow slick road, each refusing to be the driver who tried to pass the other vehicle. 

9:09 p.m. Someone stole an ice fishing hut from the river. 

10:38 p.m. A man wearing dark clothes was seen “sneaking” between several houses. He later divulged he was searching for his drone that had crash-landed in someone’s backyard and was told to look for it during the daytime. 

