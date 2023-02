8:26 a.m. Someone rummaged through a vehicle and stole a crystal.

9:29 a.m. Officers asked a woman walking in the street to walk on the sidewalk, which she agreed would be safer.

10:12 a.m. Someone stole a Fitbit from a truck.

12:41 p.m. Dispatch picked up a call and just heard generic on-hold music.

1:03 p.m. A German Shepherd was running laps around the library.