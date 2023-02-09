Helicopter Mom

8:25 a.m. A man discovered a box of power tools behind his dumpster but threw them away when he discovered they didn’t work.
8:42 a.m. Some blankets in the nearby park were hiding a couple getting frisky.
9:27 a.m. Someone received $60 to run an errand and buy a roll of stamps but never came back.
9:46 a.m. A man walking around a property carrying a stick taller than he was raised the suspicions of the property owner.
2:09 p.m. Someone kept going into a store changing room, swapping their clothes for new ones, and walking out with them.
2:58 p.m. An elderly man accidentally drove his van into his apartment.
5:34 p.m. Someone stole a bunch of coats from a dryer at a laundromat.
6:24 p.m. A woman wanted to file a missing-persons report for her two sons who hadn’t visited in two years. Both sons responded to phone calls that they were just fine.