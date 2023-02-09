Helicopter Mom

8:25 a.m. A man discovered a box of power tools behind his dumpster but threw them away when he discovered they didn’t work.

8:42 a.m. Some blankets in the nearby park were hiding a couple getting frisky.

9:27 a.m. Someone received $60 to run an errand and buy a roll of stamps but never came back.

9:46 a.m. A man walking around a property carrying a stick taller than he was raised the suspicions of the property owner.

2:09 p.m. Someone kept going into a store changing room, swapping their clothes for new ones, and walking out with them.

2:58 p.m. An elderly man accidentally drove his van into his apartment.

5:34 p.m. Someone stole a bunch of coats from a dryer at a laundromat.