Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Helicopter Mom

8:25 a.m. A man discovered a box of power tools behind his dumpster but threw them away when he discovered they didn’t work.

8:42 a.m. Some blankets in the nearby park were hiding a couple getting frisky. 

9:27 a.m. Someone received $60 to run an errand and buy a roll of stamps but never came back. 

9:46 a.m. A man walking around a property carrying a stick taller than he was raised the suspicions of the property owner. 

2:09 p.m. Someone kept going into a store changing room, swapping their clothes for new ones, and walking out with them. 

2:58 p.m. An elderly man accidentally drove his van into his apartment. 

5:34 p.m. Someone stole a bunch of coats from a dryer at a laundromat. 

6:24 p.m. A woman wanted to file a missing-persons report for her two sons who hadn’t visited in two years. Both sons responded to phone calls that they were just fine.  

