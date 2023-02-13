The 911 Advice Column

1:12 p.m. While walking her dog, a woman was told she’d better not let the dog off its leash, “or else.”

2:35 p.m. A couple didn’t have an issue but wanted some relationship advice.

4 p.m. Someone suspected that some casino gamblers were smoking cocaine in the parking lot.

7:09 p.m. Someone was concerned their roommate was going to put a hit out on them.

7:50 p.m. A driver pulled up to a house, ran up and broke off the newspaper box, knocked over a bird feeder and then drove off.

8:07 p.m. A man in a Mustang was driving slowly through a roundabout pointing his pistol out the window.

8:46 p.m. Someone was concerned that, when their neighbors moved out four days ago, they forgot their dog.