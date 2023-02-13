fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, January 22, 2023

The 911 Advice Column

By

1:12 p.m. While walking her dog, a woman was told she’d better not let the dog off its leash, “or else.” 

2:35 p.m. A couple didn’t have an issue but wanted some relationship advice. 

4 p.m. Someone suspected that some casino gamblers were smoking cocaine in the parking lot. 

7:09 p.m. Someone was concerned their roommate was going to put a hit out on them. 

7:50 p.m. A driver pulled up to a house, ran up and broke off the newspaper box, knocked over a bird feeder and then drove off. 

8:07 p.m. A man in a Mustang was driving slowly through a roundabout pointing his pistol out the window. 

8:46 p.m. Someone was concerned that, when their neighbors moved out four days ago, they forgot their dog. 

9:11 p.m. The remnants of a Christmas tree and a traffic cone were left in the middle of the highway. 

