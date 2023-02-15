fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

911 Gains

By

8:24 a.m. A black Labrador jumped its fence and wasn’t seen again. 

9:08 a.m. Some folks were arguing loudly on their front lawn.  

11:20 a.m. A gym user accidentally dialed 911 while doing a press.  

12:19 p.m. A woman bought $1 of gasoline and then stole some snacks from the gas station. 

1:39 p.m. Someone stole a box of Xanax.  

3:06 p.m. A caller reported a forgery from 2018. 

3:17 p.m. Someone called to report their car had been stolen, only to realize while on the phone that they were in the wrong parking lot. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.