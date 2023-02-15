8:24 a.m. A black Labrador jumped its fence and wasn’t seen again.
9:08 a.m. Some folks were arguing loudly on their front lawn.
11:20 a.m. A gym user accidentally dialed 911 while doing a press.
12:19 p.m. A woman bought $1 of gasoline and then stole some snacks from the gas station.
1:39 p.m. Someone stole a box of Xanax.
3:06 p.m. A caller reported a forgery from 2018.
3:17 p.m. Someone called to report their car had been stolen, only to realize while on the phone that they were in the wrong parking lot.