8:24 a.m. A black Labrador jumped its fence and wasn’t seen again.

9:08 a.m. Some folks were arguing loudly on their front lawn.

11:20 a.m. A gym user accidentally dialed 911 while doing a press.

12:19 p.m. A woman bought $1 of gasoline and then stole some snacks from the gas station.

1:39 p.m. Someone stole a box of Xanax.

3:06 p.m. A caller reported a forgery from 2018.