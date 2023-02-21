fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Porch Potty

11:34 a.m. A trio of dogs kept relieving themselves on porches throughout the neighborhood.

11:39 a.m. Someone triggered suspicion by purchasing duct tape and plastic sheeting, but they were just trying to repair their car window. 

11:42 a.m. A woman was attempting to fraudulently pass as her sister. 

11:57 a.m. Someone didn’t feel their new work environment was the right fit and wasn’t sure how to work it out with their employer. 

3 p.m. A small child took their parent’s phone and accidentally dialed 911.  

3:25 p.m. Someone decided to leave the ambulance they were being transported in.  

8:18 p.m. A cat refused to leave the neighbor’s house. 

8:27 p.m. A caller reported seeing a man steal clothes from a store.

10:40 p.m. A couple in a drive thru were “full on fighting” while waiting to get their food.  

