Porch Potty

11:34 a.m. A trio of dogs kept relieving themselves on porches throughout the neighborhood.

11:39 a.m. Someone triggered suspicion by purchasing duct tape and plastic sheeting, but they were just trying to repair their car window.

11:42 a.m. A woman was attempting to fraudulently pass as her sister.

11:57 a.m. Someone didn’t feel their new work environment was the right fit and wasn’t sure how to work it out with their employer.

3 p.m. A small child took their parent’s phone and accidentally dialed 911.

3:25 p.m. Someone decided to leave the ambulance they were being transported in.

8:18 p.m. A cat refused to leave the neighbor’s house.

8:27 p.m. A caller reported seeing a man steal clothes from a store.