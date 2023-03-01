Weird UFO’s

1:31 a.m. Someone reported seeing two balloon-like UFOs hovering near the moon shooting down red laser beams that were “flippin’ weird.” The responding officer went outside, checked on the moon, which seemed fine, and was unable to locate the UFOs.

8:58 a.m. After being told he couldn’t sleep in his car where it was parked, a man drove to a different parking lot and fell back asleep.

12:57 p.m. The passengers of a truck opened all the doors and hit a crosswalk pole with one of them, ripping the door off.

3:25 p.m. A man who had clearly been drinking kept saying he was going to get some tacos.