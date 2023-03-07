That’s My Kind of Day

8:13 a.m. A small toddler accidentally called 911 on her parent’s smartwatch.

10:37 a.m. Some people were scaling a building wall to get onto its roof.

12:51 p.m. Someone was doing “something suspicious” at a store.

1:54 p.m. Some “bros and white jacked up pickups” were speeding.

3:38 p.m. A car crashed into a large snowbank.

5:25 p.m. A woman was being followed by a husky while out for a walk.

5:45 p.m. Some men were kicking a male lying on the ground “but not in a mean way.”