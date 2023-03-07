fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 19, 2023

That’s My Kind of Day

By

8:13 a.m. A small toddler accidentally called 911 on her parent’s smartwatch.  

10:37 a.m. Some people were scaling a building wall to get onto its roof. 

12:51 p.m. Someone was doing “something suspicious” at a store. 

1:54 p.m. Some “bros and white jacked up pickups” were speeding.  

3:38 p.m. A car crashed into a large snowbank. 

5:25 p.m. A woman was being followed by a husky while out for a walk. 

5:45 p.m. Some men were kicking a male lying on the ground “but not in a mean way.”

9:14 p.m. A few high school kids drove up a “no trespassing” driveway and got stuck in the snow.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.