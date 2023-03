3:56 a.m. Someone who had parked in a handicapped space without a sticker found a bag of dog poop on their windshield.

9:54 a.m. A woman was snooping around on her neighbors’ porches.

11:14 a.m. Someone left their checkbook in a horse stall.

4:36 p.m. Some guys in trucks kept spinning donuts in someone’s driveway.