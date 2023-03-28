fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, March 10, 2023

Four out of Five Dentists Recommend Paying for Toothbrushes

8:32 a.m. A grocery shopper accidentally bumped their phone and dialed 911. 

11:48 a.m. A woman suspected she was the victim of a scam when a store requested payment after checks written in her deceased husband’s names kept bouncing. 

2:56 p.m. A man was dancing all around. 

4:33 p.m. Several people kept doing laps between the casino and their cars in the parking lot. 

5:47 p.m. Someone broke into a car and stole several gift cards and three pairs of Ray-Bans. 

6:05 p.m. A car crashed into a light pole. The driver of the car was fine. 

8:13 p.m. Several teenagers in pickups were spinning donuts in a parking lot. 

10:16 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal a toothbrush. 

10:21 p.m. Someone reported that every time he took drugs, the people who gave him the drugs stole money from him. Officers recommended he stop taking drugs when they’re offered to him. 

