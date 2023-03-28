Four out of Five Dentists Recommend Paying for Toothbrushes

8:32 a.m. A grocery shopper accidentally bumped their phone and dialed 911.

11:48 a.m. A woman suspected she was the victim of a scam when a store requested payment after checks written in her deceased husband’s names kept bouncing.

2:56 p.m. A man was dancing all around.

4:33 p.m. Several people kept doing laps between the casino and their cars in the parking lot.

5:47 p.m. Someone broke into a car and stole several gift cards and three pairs of Ray-Bans.

6:05 p.m. A car crashed into a light pole. The driver of the car was fine.

8:13 p.m. Several teenagers in pickups were spinning donuts in a parking lot.

10:16 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal a toothbrush.