Haunted Calls

1:47 a.m. A Subaru was doing burnouts in a parking lot at the ski resort.
3:57 a.m. Someone locked their keys in their car but couldn’t see where in the car they were.
4:54 a.m. An abandoned 911 call could only be traced back to a “phantom phone line from an old demolished building.”
12:05 p.m. Some people were dumping things by a dumpster.
1:36 p.m. A woman on the side of the road didn’t look violent but was yelling violently.
4:14 p.m. There was a traffic jam.
4:15 p.m. A man sleeping on the side of a building was trying to sleep off his hangover.
4:38 p.m. A man walked into the police station with blood on his hands, due to punching a wall after seeing his girlfriend hanging out with her ex. An officer gave him some paper towels to wash off the blood.
4:38 p.m. A semi-truck took out a stop sign and street sign.
5:33 p.m. Graffiti showed up on the one side of a building with no security cameras.
7:14 p.m. Someone reported they lived next to a “not really friendly” dog.
7:24 p.m. A woman was repeatedly kicking a rock.