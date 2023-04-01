Haunted Calls

1:47 a.m. A Subaru was doing burnouts in a parking lot at the ski resort.

3:57 a.m. Someone locked their keys in their car but couldn’t see where in the car they were.

4:54 a.m. An abandoned 911 call could only be traced back to a “phantom phone line from an old demolished building.”

12:05 p.m. Some people were dumping things by a dumpster.

1:36 p.m. A woman on the side of the road didn’t look violent but was yelling violently.

4:14 p.m. There was a traffic jam.

4:15 p.m. A man sleeping on the side of a building was trying to sleep off his hangover.

4:38 p.m. A man walked into the police station with blood on his hands, due to punching a wall after seeing his girlfriend hanging out with her ex. An officer gave him some paper towels to wash off the blood.

4:38 p.m. A semi-truck took out a stop sign and street sign.

5:33 p.m. Graffiti showed up on the one side of a building with no security cameras.

7:14 p.m. Someone reported they lived next to a “not really friendly” dog.