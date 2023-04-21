Podcast: Schoolhouse Vote with Denali Sagner

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

Spring isn’t normally thought of as election season, but in the education world it is. May 2 is election day for municipal elections in the Flathead Valley, including school board and school levy elections in Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish and several other districts around the valley. Flathead Beacon reporter Denali Sagner joins host Micah to offer a preview of the various races that will show up on school ballots this spring. Read her comprehensive guide to the Kalispell Public Schools and Columbia Falls School District elections.

Later, Micah runs through the news of the week including the decision by the Kalispell Public School board to hire an interim superintendent to replace Micah Hill, the recent vote by the Columbia Falls City Council denying a new development east of the Flathead River and the city of Kalispell’s acquisition of additional property for the Parkline Trail.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.