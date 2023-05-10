Easter Eggs Gone Awry

10:13 a.m. Someone discovered a dead dog stuffed in a plastic bag, prompting investigations of other plastic bags in the area.

10:53 a.m. Several large dogs kept chasing deer.

1:05 p.m. The organizers of an Easter egg hunt requested help with traffic, as more than 3,000 people showed up after a helicopter dropped the eggs at the location.

1:17 p.m. A half dozen cows were standing on a bridge.

2:07 p.m. Someone moved a detour sign because it was blocking the street they needed to drive down.