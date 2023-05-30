Life is Inconvenient

12:43 a.m. Two drunk passengers got off a plane and weren’t sure who was picking them up from the airport.

1:55 a.m. Someone was using a leaf blower in the street.

9:46 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor had left a fire burning unattended for the third week in a row.

10:24 a.m. A man suspected his truck was being hacked.

11:23 a.m. Someone with animals was upset their neighbor kept yelling that the animals were too noisy.

1:20 p.m. Someone’s car broke down in a very inconvenient place to break down.

1:52 p.m. A puggle escaped its Whitefish home.