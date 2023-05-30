fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, April 17, 2023

Life is Inconvenient

By

12:43 a.m. Two drunk passengers got off a plane and weren’t sure who was picking them up from the airport.

1:55 a.m. Someone was using a leaf blower in the street.

9:46 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor had left a fire burning unattended for the third week in a row.

10:24 a.m. A man suspected his truck was being hacked.

11:23 a.m. Someone with animals was upset their neighbor kept yelling that the animals were too noisy.

1:20 p.m. Someone’s car broke down in a very inconvenient place to break down.

1:52 p.m. A puggle escaped its Whitefish home.

10:27 p.m. An intoxicated husband dumped a beer over his wife and then drove away from their house.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.