1:22 a.m. A woman in Kalispell wanted to report that a fleet of drones were following her.
9:54 a.m. A child dialed 911 on accident.
11:01 a.m. A man dumped his dog out his car door and drove off.
11:21 a.m. Someone reported “animal abuse, drugs, needles and mischief” taking place in the alleyway.
11:28 a.m. A dog attacked the neighbor’s goat.
11:49 a.m. Two teens were hiding on the top shelf at a store and throwing toilet paper down at people.
11:53 a.m. A man lying on his back in front of a restaurant was just looking at the sky.
12:37 p.m. Three horses appeared to be in a pasture that was too small for them.
2:45 p.m. After their dog went missing in December, someone reported seeing “for sale” signs posted with their dogs picture on them.
3:24 p.m. A family with a history of blowing up beaver dams was accused of blowing up more beaver dams.