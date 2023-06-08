1:22 a.m. A woman in Kalispell wanted to report that a fleet of drones were following her.

9:54 a.m. A child dialed 911 on accident.

11:01 a.m. A man dumped his dog out his car door and drove off.

11:21 a.m. Someone reported “animal abuse, drugs, needles and mischief” taking place in the alleyway.

11:28 a.m. A dog attacked the neighbor’s goat.

11:49 a.m. Two teens were hiding on the top shelf at a store and throwing toilet paper down at people.

11:53 a.m. A man lying on his back in front of a restaurant was just looking at the sky.

12:37 p.m. Three horses appeared to be in a pasture that was too small for them.

2:45 p.m. After their dog went missing in December, someone reported seeing “for sale” signs posted with their dogs picture on them.