Playful Puppy

8:57 a.m. A “doggo” was running in and out of traffic.

9:03 a.m. A landlord refused to let an evicted tenant’s movers on the property to help them move out.

10:00 a.m. A man called dispatch and complained that the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Congress, owned him $2.3 million.

11:39 a.m. A transient man kept trying to convince passersby he was working for the CIA undercover.

12:08 p.m. A homeowner ripped a tree in half that the city had just planted in a new subdivision.

3:16 p.m. A man with “five, but almost four” dogs was informed they barked too much. He assured an officer he’d get the number of dogs down to four ASAP.

7:03 p.m. Someone reported a labradoodle puppy on a leash was being “too playful.”