fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, May 5, 2023

Free Range… Cow?

By

6:20 a.m. Two cows were hanging out on the highway near Bigfork, and someone was concerned they would “get smoked.”

10:00 a.m. A “free-range cow” killed a neighbor’s chicken.

11:22 a.m. Four alpacas traveled through someone’s yard in Columbia Falls.

11:38 a.m. The four alpacas — three adults and one baby — were still wandering through a neighborhood.

12:56 p.m. Two horses were headed towards the highway.

1:38 p.m. A citizen complained to officers that Kalispell’s new anti-panhandling ordinance didn’t seem to be preventing panhandlers.

10:08 p.m. Six people were setting off fireworks in a city park.

10:35 p.m. Three masked individuals kept knocking over porta-potties at a construction site during the nighttime.

11:25 p.m. Some kids were “acting mischievous” and smashing carts.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.