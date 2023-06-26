6:20 a.m. Two cows were hanging out on the highway near Bigfork, and someone was concerned they would “get smoked.”

10:00 a.m. A “free-range cow” killed a neighbor’s chicken.

11:22 a.m. Four alpacas traveled through someone’s yard in Columbia Falls.

11:38 a.m. The four alpacas — three adults and one baby — were still wandering through a neighborhood.

12:56 p.m. Two horses were headed towards the highway.

1:38 p.m. A citizen complained to officers that Kalispell’s new anti-panhandling ordinance didn’t seem to be preventing panhandlers.

10:08 p.m. Six people were setting off fireworks in a city park.

10:35 p.m. Three masked individuals kept knocking over porta-potties at a construction site during the nighttime.