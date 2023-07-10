Sailor Cat

7:46 a.m. A dog kept running across its yard and “getting in people’s faces.”

9:02 a.m. A cat refused to come out of its hiding place on a fishing boat.

11:10 a.m. While coaching a baseball game, someone accidentally dialed 911.

11:44 a.m. An elderly woman declared it “inhumane” that her neighbor was dumping lawn trimmings and leaves onto her yard.

11:57 a.m. Someone wanted to report that their neighbor’s dog had a habit of lounging in the wrong yard.

1:56 p.m. While playing baseball, someone accidentally called the police department.

3:09 p.m. A man who appeared passed out on a sidewalk was upset when an officer woke him up to see if he was okay.

4:15 p.m. Two parents watching their kids play baseball somehow pocket-dialed 911.

6:50 p.m. A mule and two horses went on an adventure for several hours before returning home.