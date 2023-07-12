Belated Reports

10:06 a.m. Someone wanted to report that their phone and wallet had been stolen last August.
1:09 p.m. Two teenaged boys got in a fight in a store parking lot. Afterward, they shook hands and went their separate ways.
1:28 p.m. A trailer disconnected from the truck that was towing it and crashed into a fence.
5:55 p.m. Two Forest Service horses jumped their corral fence and wandered to a neighbor’s house.
7:47 p.m. Someone was concerned after finding “lies” and “liar” written on their sidewalk, alleyway entrance and garage at their house, and suspected it may be gang-related activity targeting conservatives.