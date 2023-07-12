Witness in Fuel Fitness Murder Trial Says Defendant Fired First Shot

A Flathead County jury on July 11 heard more witness testimony in the case against 38-year-old Jonathan Douglas Shaw, who is standing trial for fatally shooting the general manager of a Kalispell fitness center during a confrontation in the parking lot.

Shaw has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of deliberate homicide and a second felony count of attempted deliberate homicide for the September 2021 death of Matthew Hurley and the shooting of William Keck. Flathead County District Judge Dan Wilson is presiding over the trial, which began July 10 with jury selection, opening statements and initial witness testimony.

On the second day of trial, the jury heard from Keck, the gym patron who engaged in a shootout with the defendant in the Fuel Fitness and Nutrition parking lot to “stop the shooter.” He told the court that Shaw fired the first shot.

Keck testified that after learning Hurley had been shot, he ran to his truck to retrieve a pistol from the center console before he yelled at Shaw to get out of his vehicle in a “loud and commanding” manner. Shaw then “instantly fired,” shooting his pistol continuously while Keck returned fire about six times, according to Keck.

During the shootout, both Keck and Shaw were injured from bullet wounds. Once Shaw was lying face down, Keck retreated to the gym’s lobby where Fuel Fitness member Hunter Maier applied a tourniquet to his leg.

Keck said he cleared the firearm upon entering Fuel Fitness, ensuring there were no rounds in the chamber and said he removed the magazine.

The jury also heard from Maier, who was an active-duty United States Marine at the time of the incident.

Maier said he was working out in front of the gym’s windows facing the parking lot when he told the jury he saw Matthew Underhill, who was with Hurley at the time of the incident, running toward the windows.

The witness then observed Shaw get out of his vehicle while Keck leaned over the hood of his truck firing a pistol.

Shortly after, Keck returned to the gym lobby and Maier rendered aid to his gunshot wound and Keck handed him a black handgun, according to Maier.

“He handed it to me, and I dropped the magazine and made sure there was no round in the chamber,” Maier said.

Maier then told the jury he put it on the coffee table where they were seated and left it open to show that there was no round inside.

“I recall him saying something to the effect of that’s why you always carry a gun,” Maier said.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. on July 12.