Hidden Mixer

2:54 a.m. Someone stole a bike from a back yard, knocking over a bag of BBQ briquettes and two planters in the process.

8:45 a.m. A pack of six dogs kept chasing people through the neighborhood.

10:21 a.m. A dog kept slaying the neighbor’s chickens.

10:42 a.m. Ammunition was spilling out the back of an old pickup truck as it drove away.

12:35 p.m. A woman just realized her diamond ring had been stolen a month ago.

2:15 p.m. A caller suspected someone was cutting firewood from their private 80-acre property.

3:24 p.m. Three underaged girls tried to steal margarita mixer by stuffing the bottles down their pants.