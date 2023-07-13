Hidden Mixer

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

2:54 a.m. Someone stole a bike from a back yard, knocking over a bag of BBQ briquettes and two planters in the process.

8:45 a.m. A pack of six dogs kept chasing people through the neighborhood.

10:21 a.m. A dog kept slaying the neighbor’s chickens.   

10:42 a.m. Ammunition was spilling out the back of an old pickup truck as it drove away.

12:35 p.m. A woman just realized her diamond ring had been stolen a month ago.

2:15 p.m. A caller suspected someone was cutting firewood from their private 80-acre property.  

3:24 p.m. Three underaged girls tried to steal margarita mixer by stuffing the bottles down their pants.

4:41 p.m. Someone who was just out of prison accused law enforcement of stealing from his storage unit while he was locked up.

