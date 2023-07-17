Sweater Weather

8:03 a.m. After a dog bit a young man, the owner gave the hound to a friend to avoid animal control finding it.

9:52 a.m. A man lying on his back in a “natural” position was just napping.

12:33 p.m. Someone reported seeing a man “dressed too warmly” for the weather outside.

12:57 p.m. A man called to express his complaints about the county roads department. He was advised to contact the roads department.

1:33 p.m. Someone needed help trapping a rogue raccoon hiding under their deck.

2:22 p.m. A caller requested a welfare check on a dog that was on the roof of a neighboring house.

3:35 p.m. After a woman accidentally called 911 nine times in a row, she was told to stop using the phone until a colleague showed her how to dial out correctly.

5:09 p.m. Three teens were seen tipping over porta potties at a school.

6:45 p.m. Three cows were loitering on a roadway.