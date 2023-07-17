fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Sweater Weather

By

8:03 a.m. After a dog bit a young man, the owner gave the hound to a friend to avoid animal control finding it.

9:52 a.m. A man lying on his back in a “natural” position was just napping.  

12:33 p.m. Someone reported seeing a man “dressed too warmly” for the weather outside.

12:57 p.m. A man called to express his complaints about the county roads department. He was advised to contact the roads department.  

1:33 p.m. Someone needed help trapping a rogue raccoon hiding under their deck.

2:22 p.m. A caller requested a welfare check on a dog that was on the roof of a neighboring house.

3:35 p.m. After a woman accidentally called 911 nine times in a row, she was told to stop using the phone until a colleague showed her how to dial out correctly.

5:09 p.m. Three teens were seen tipping over porta potties at a school.

6:45 p.m. Three cows were loitering on a roadway.

8:45 p.m. A woman stole someone’s puppy, and the aggrieved owner was ready to retaliate.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.