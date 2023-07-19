Go, Dog, Go!

fbpx
Thursday, June 1, 2023

6:09 a.m. Someone set off a road flare to warn motorists of an injured deer.   

7:43 a.m. Two people inside a station wagon were reported for “doing the dirty.”

8:56 a.m. A woman shot a mountain lion to protect one of her chickens.

9:54 a.m. A man wanted to know where he could store his handgun when he went on a visit to Canada.

10:52 a.m. A man was curious if his car had been towed because it was no longer where he had left it.

1:51 p.m. A reported fight between a group of kids in a parking lot turned out to be an intense game of hacky sack.

2:09 p.m. A black horse was out standing on the road near a field.

2:26 p.m. A middle school kid and his buddies skipped school to hang out at Walmart.

6:18 p.m. A church-attendee, and the church’s pastor, wanted to report a family living out of an RV in the church parking lot that needed to be removed.

6:30 p.m. Several chickens kept escaping their coop and trying to make friends with the aggressive dogs next door.

9:17 p.m. An officer tried to catch a rogue dog, but it was too fast for him.

