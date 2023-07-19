Jimmy Mee, Kyle Weaver Win 2023 Beacon Pro-Scratch

After shooting the lowest single-round score on day one to take a slim, one-stroke lead, the Missoula team comprising Jimmy Mee and Kyle Weaver shot 66-67 to win the 14th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational with a dominating three-stroke advantage.

The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday, and none of the other 29 teams could make up any ground on Mee and Weaver. Helena’s Chad Carlson and Great Falls’ Spencer Williams came the closest — matching Mee and Weaver’s second day round of 67 — but couldn’t overcome a three-stroke deficit from day one.

There was a three-way tie for third between Lon Hinkle and Maury Povich, Steven Williams and Joe Stover, and Travis Wright and Gabe Witham.

“It was the best I’ve played all summer,” said Povich, who won the 2018 Pro-Scratch on a 72-foot birdie putt. Povich owns the Flathead Beacon.

Last year’s winning duo, Tara Liebert and Ken Bush, finished tied for 11th.

Mee is originally from Libby, where he was a four-time all-state golfer for the Loggers. In addition to being an assistant golf professional at the Ranch Club in Missoula, Mee serves as the assistant coach for the University of Montana women’s golf program. He is also a five-time winner of the Montana Open, most recently in 2021.

The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 30 total teams and paid out more than $15,000.

15th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational

Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club

July 17-18

Jimmy Mee/ Kyle Weaver, 66-67 — 133

Chad Carlson/ Spencer Williams, 69-67 — 136

Lon Hinkle/ Maury Povich, 67-70 — 137

Steven Williams/ Joe Stover, 70-67 — 137

Travis Wright/ Gabe Witham, 70-67 — 137

Alex Clemens/ Rick Reimers, 70-68 — 138

David Owens/ Bryce Reed, 67-72 — 139

Colton Stodghill/ Joseph Potkonjak, 68-71 — 139

Andrew Binney/ Brett Damaskos, 72-68 — 140

Geoffrey Buchanan/ Isaiah Weldon, 72-68 — 140

Dudley Beard/ Ross Bartell, 71-70 — 141

Tara Liebert/ Ken Bush, 70-71 — 141

Jason Lehtola/ Bill Dunn, 71-70 — 141

Logan Lindholm/ Justin Dorr, 73-68 — 141

Casey Moen/ Corey Baubault, 72-69 — 141

Jacob Wilson/ Les Jesop, 73-68 — 141

Jeff Dooley/ Jonny Cielak, 72-70 — 142

Casey Keyser/ Ryan Buls, 72-70 — 142

Nick Obie/ Jim Ness, 71-72 — 143

Connor Sproull/ Bob Hasquet, 71-72 — 143

Shawn Tucker/ Paull Veroulis, 70-73 — 143

Brandon Dixon/ Paul Ianniello, 71-73 — 144

Joe Arriaga/ David Sandler, 75-72 — 147

Brian Beach/ Jose Chirino, 74-76 — 150

Brian Grosswiler/ Scott Grosswiler, 76-74 — 150

John Halligan/ Dan Maher, 77-75 — 152

Jess Roper/ Brad Holmgren, 77-76 — 153

Tom Clary/ Ron Ramsey, 77-77 — 154

Larry White/ Ned Steiner, 72-82 — 154

Brad Solander/ Gary Koprivica, 78-80 — 158