Mandatory Evacuation Issued for Residents Near Border of Lincoln and Flathead Counties

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino on Friday afternoon issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents and visitors on the border of Lincoln and Flathead counties on U.S. Highway 93 as the East Fork wildfire moves closer to residential areas.

The evacuation order extends north of mile marker 146 on U.S. Highway 93 to the county line at mile marker 157.9 and includes residents on Good Creek Road and those who access Good Creek west to the Lincoln County line.

A pre-evacuation order issued on Aug. 17 is still in effect in Olney.

East Fork Fire evacuation boundaries. Courtesy image

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, there is a strong probability of wildfire moving into the targeted area. Ash and fire debris are likely and can spread with the high winds expected later today. Residents and visitors in the area should respond quickly and determine steps to secure homes, pets, livestock and family.

Authorities strongly recommend to evacuate as soon as possible.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the section of Highway 93 until further notice. There is an increase in traffic, including emergency response vehicles, large equipment and law enforcement.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Columbia Falls. If you plan to use the shelter, please call the Red Cross in advance at 1-800-733-2767 prior to your arrival.

For more information, call (406) 758-2111.

Smoke from the East Fork Fire rises over Upper Stillwater Lake near Olney on Aug. 18, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Fire Warden Lincoln Chute conducts an informational meeting with Olney residents about The East Fork Fire on Aug. 18, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon