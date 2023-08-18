(Mostly) Bear Proof

8:22 a.m. A cow was out in the road.

9:55 a.m. A bear dragged a bear-proof garbage can into the highway.

10:47 a.m. A red-haired dog was running loose in an alleyway.

2:24 p.m. Someone accused a Jeep driver of throwing rocks at the car behind them, but it was just gravel kicked up by the Jeep’s tires.

2:59 p.m. A Pit Viper-wearing truck driver pulled out a gun during a road rage incident.

7:53 p.m. A family of seven skunks made themselves at home under someone’s front porch.

8:28 p.m. A large herd of cows was safely standing on the side of the road, within their enclosure, but were making passersby uncomfortable.