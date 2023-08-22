fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, July 7, 2023

Need for Contacts

8:33 a.m. A man’s glasses got scratched during a street fight.    

10:30 a.m. A road tripper accidentally left their suitcase at a gas station and drove off.  

1:27 p.m. Someone left their dog behind on the bus.   

1:59 p.m. A caller wasn’t sure what to do with the chihuahua that showed up on their porch.

2:06 p.m. Four dogs equipped with bark collars kept helping each other out by chewing off each other’s collars.  

4:35 p.m. Someone asked their friend if they could trade promiscuous favors for housing.

6:39 p.m. Some kids on dirt bikes kept blowing through stop signs at intersections.  

9:11 p.m. A horse went missing.

9:59 p.m. Several youths were driving around in three cars shooting fireworks at the other vehicles.

