Stop the Patriotism

12:48 a.m. People were lighting fireworks and putting then down the slide at a playground. 12:36 a.m. More fireworks.

9:21 a.m. Three free-range horses were snacking on grass in a ditch.

9:57 p.m. A large chess piece was stolen.

1:38 p.m. An elderly homeowner reported her property was being overrun with more than 30 feral cats.

7:04 p.m. Someone had questions about disposing of their dead cat.

7:53 p.m. An irate property owner reported some kids had run through his fence for the third time.

9:24 p.m. Fireworks were being lit in the back of a pickup truck.