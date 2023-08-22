fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Stop the Patriotism

By

12:48 a.m. People were lighting fireworks and putting then down the slide at a playground. 12:36 a.m. More fireworks.

9:21 a.m. Three free-range horses were snacking on grass in a ditch.

9:57 p.m. A large chess piece was stolen.

1:38 p.m. An elderly homeowner reported her property was being overrun with more than 30 feral cats.

7:04 p.m. Someone had questions about disposing of their dead cat.

7:53 p.m. An irate property owner reported some kids had run through his fence for the third time.

9:24 p.m. Fireworks were being lit in the back of a pickup truck.

11:01 p.m. A caller was upset that people were still lighting off fireworks.

