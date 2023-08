8:25 a.m. A dog bit a horse.

9:46 a.m. Someone wanted to know if it was illegal to roller blade through the city streets.

1:41 p.m. Ten black labs escaped their yard.

1:55 p.m. Someone was concerned about flyers posted in their neighborhood about a missing 10-foot python.

5:34 p.m. A mule was stubbornly refusing to get out of the road.