Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 17, 2023

Cows Abound

By

1:27 a.m. Five cows wandered into a neighboring pasture.

10:43 a.m. Seven dogs escaped their yard.

10:51 a.m. A caller wanted to let law enforcement know the dog he’d reported missing was found hiding in his house.

1:19 p.m. Someone moved a bunch of hay bales into a pedestrian tunnel.  

10:07 p.m. An intoxicated man called 911 very concerned that his girlfriend wouldn’t give him his clothes back.

10:20 p.m. A caller smelled smoke and wanted the fire department to come see if something was burning, but requested they do so without lights or sirens, as it was late.  

