Cows Abound

1:27 a.m. Five cows wandered into a neighboring pasture.
10:43 a.m. Seven dogs escaped their yard.
10:51 a.m. A caller wanted to let law enforcement know the dog he’d reported missing was found hiding in his house.
1:19 p.m. Someone moved a bunch of hay bales into a pedestrian tunnel.
10:07 p.m. An intoxicated man called 911 very concerned that his girlfriend wouldn’t give him his clothes back.
10:20 p.m. A caller smelled smoke and wanted the fire department to come see if something was burning, but requested they do so without lights or sirens, as it was late.