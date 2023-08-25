Cows Abound

1:27 a.m. Five cows wandered into a neighboring pasture.

10:43 a.m. Seven dogs escaped their yard.

10:51 a.m. A caller wanted to let law enforcement know the dog he’d reported missing was found hiding in his house.

1:19 p.m. Someone moved a bunch of hay bales into a pedestrian tunnel.

10:07 p.m. An intoxicated man called 911 very concerned that his girlfriend wouldn’t give him his clothes back.