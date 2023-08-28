9:40 a.m. A local man was harassing water truck drivers.

10:03 a.m. Someone reported that the tire shop had stolen tires off his new Jeep.

2:16 p.m. A border collie grew tired of playing fetch at Woodland Park and made a hasty exit into the neighborhoods.

4:39 p.m. A rogue lumberjack was chain sawing down trees on somebody else’s property for firewood.

4:52 p.m. A woman angry about someone stealing the parking space she wanted at a store, stabbed the offending vehicles tires.

8:50 p.m. Someone lost a boat canopy while hauling their boat towards the lake.

9:28 p.m. Several people were lighting off fireworks from underneath the Old Steel Bridge.