Next Call is From Prison

12:54 a.m. Several mailboxes were toilet papered in the night.

7:21 a.m. A man clad only in his underwear stopped into a gas station for a snack.

9:57 a.m . A man had taken it upon himself to serve as the traffic police on the private road leading to several driveways, including his. As part of his local service, the man kept digging inverted speed bumps at driveway entrances.

11:08 a.m. Three horses appeared to be hayless.

11:41 a.m. A caller asked law enforcement to cite someone’s plumber’s crack as indecent exposure.

2:14 p.m. A stray cat could not be contained.

4:24 p.m. A woman, who wanted law enforcement to call her back about a stolen phone, gave the stolen phone’s number and couldn’t be reached.