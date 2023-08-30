Fat-Fingered Faux Pas

2:09 a.m. Some kids were shooting fireworks off at a nearby dock.

10:32 a.m. Several bags of concrete were accidentally dumped in the middle of the highway.

12:44 p.m. Several dogs were running laps around a “No dogs” sign.

3:52 p.m. Someone dialed 911, said “oh my God,” and hung up.

3:59 p.m. A “fat-fingered” individual accidentally dialed 911.

4:16 p.m. There was some confusion regarding cats.

7:31 p.m. A kids’ playhouse fell off a truck and was left in a highway lane.