Fat-Fingered Faux Pas

2:09 a.m. Some kids were shooting fireworks off at a nearby dock.
10:32 a.m. Several bags of concrete were accidentally dumped in the middle of the highway.
12:44 p.m. Several dogs were running laps around a “No dogs” sign.
3:52 p.m. Someone dialed 911, said “oh my God,” and hung up.
3:59 p.m. A “fat-fingered” individual accidentally dialed 911.
4:16 p.m. There was some confusion regarding cats.
7:31 p.m. A kids’ playhouse fell off a truck and was left in a highway lane.
8:33 p.m. Someone was throwing “goopy stuff” at their neighbor.