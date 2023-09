12:22 a.m. A teenaged beer thief was caught, and his parents were called.

6:10 a.m. A mountain lion successfully hunted a fenced-in goat.

8:38 a.m. A steer was hanging out on the roadway.

1:12 p.m. A dog sitter reported the dog’s owner had just left the state and wasn’t returning for their pup.

1:03 p.m. Some young girls kept getting into fights due to “boy issues.”