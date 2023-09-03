Animal Odyssey

1:20 a.m. Three horses were blocking both lanes outside of a tavern.

11:35 a.m. A cat was stuck in the wheel well of a truck.

12:32 p.m. Two cows and several sheep were standing in a field and an observer was worried they had nothing to eat.

1:48 p.m. An “old fashioned big boat kind of car” overheated and was blocking a lane.

2:44 p.m. Ten cows got loose and were headed towards the highway.

7:50 p.m. Nine cows refused to leave the roadway.