Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Animal Odyssey

By

1:20 a.m. Three horses were blocking both lanes outside of a tavern.

11:35 a.m. A cat was stuck in the wheel well of a truck.

12:32 p.m. Two cows and several sheep were standing in a field and an observer was worried they had nothing to eat.

1:48 p.m. An “old fashioned big boat kind of car” overheated and was blocking a lane.

2:44 p.m. Ten cows got loose and were headed towards the highway.

7:50 p.m. Nine cows refused to leave the roadway.

10:08 p.m. A black cow was blending into the middle of the road.

