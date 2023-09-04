fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 4, 2023

Juiced

By

9:10 a.m. A beagle was wandering around a car dealership.

8:51 a.m. Some kids kept accidentally opening their property gate and letting their elderly dog escape.

4:34 p.m. A woman didn’t know what to do with the four cows that showed up in her front yard.

6:26 p.m. While riding his motorcycle, a man reportedly had fruit juice thrown at him from the trees.

7:22 p.m. Some people were shooting off fireworks in a field.

9:47 p.m. A woman reported her third-hand knowledge that some teenagers had built “bombs” but didn’t know anything else.

11:02 p.m. A caller complained that the nearby rodeo was bumping the bass too loudly.

