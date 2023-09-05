10:07 a.m. Someone reported their concern over a skinny looking cow.

11:19 a.m. A local man kept jumping the fence to access a private hot tub.

3:06 p.m. A three-legged golden retriever got stuck under the porch.

5:24 p.m. Someone sprayed bear spray through an open car window.

9:26 p.m. A woman called dispatch to relay her suspicions that the neighbor had stolen her ducks. The woman called back later to say that the neighbor refused to return the birds, and the ensuing argument was escalating.