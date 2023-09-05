fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 7, 2023

Duck Me

By

10:07 a.m. Someone reported their concern over a skinny looking cow.

11:19 a.m. A local man kept jumping the fence to access a private hot tub.

3:06 p.m. A three-legged golden retriever got stuck under the porch.

5:24 p.m. Someone sprayed bear spray through an open car window.

9:26 p.m. A woman called dispatch to relay her suspicions that the neighbor had stolen her ducks.  The woman called back later to say that the neighbor refused to return the birds, and the ensuing argument was escalating.

8:23 p.m. A large herd of Angus cows ran through someone’s yard in Columbia Falls, headed towards the Aluminum plant.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.