Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 18, 2023

Duck Duck Shovel

By

9:03 a.m. Some Kalispell residents reported having flowers clipped from their flower beds, as well as several stolen shrubs.

10:37 a.m. A thief broke into an unlocked car and took a switchblade.

10:49 a.m. A brown cow was hanging out by the mailbox.

1:18 p.m. Someone reported a child for allegedly hitting ducks with a shovel after they approached threateningly.

1:59 p.m. A large white dog was running through traffic to get to the local distillery.

5:47 p.m. Someone accidentally lit an elementary school playground on fire.

7:07 p.m. A beagle and a larger dog were headed to church.

8:58 p.m. A boy got upset at his mother and threatened to put a hole in the wall after he found out he was only earning $1 per chore done around the house, which made it difficult to save up for a video game.

11:10 p.m. Three horses did not know which way to turn at an intersection.

