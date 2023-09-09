Sty Escape

12:48 a.m. Some kids were playing a loud game of pickup basketball at midnight.

4:14 a.m. A man tried to buy some beer, but when told that wasn’t possible after 2 a.m., the mad got angry and smashed a 12-pack on the floor.

6:23 a.m. After getting hit by a vehicle, a deer played dead for a while before getting up and sprinting away from someone who went to check on it.

6:47 a.m. A woman was allegedly screaming at her neighbor because her cat was killed by the neighbor’s dog and she wanted the body back.

9:40 a.m. Three horses broke through their electrical fence and were getting awfully close to the railroad.

10:30 a.m. Someone’s watch dialed 911 with a “fall” alert, due to the watch was thrown out of a window.

5:22 p.m. A city official put a “no parking sign” in someone’s driveway by accident.

6:32 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor for mowing the lawn in the middle of the afternoon.