Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 21, 2023

Christmas Lasso

12:30 a.m. A man was using a strand of Christmas lights to try and lasso down the cameras outside of a business. He later broke in through the window.

7:28 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report someone “not driving like a nice person.”

11:49 a.m. Two pigs broke out of their yard and were chasing neighborhood dogs around.

2:28 p.m.  Someone tried to deposit several $100 bills at the bank that clearly had “studio money” printed on them.

3:47 p.m. A man told dispatch he suspected his cat might have rabies, but he had no idea where said cat was.

6:28 p.m. Someone reported seeing a child, around the age of six or seven, driving a truck down the highway. Officers were unable to locate any children behind the wheel of a vehicle.   

11:09 p.m. Kids were spinning brodies in a parking lot.

