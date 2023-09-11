Wannabe Wolf

12:27 p.m. A pack of nine dogs was roaming around the water park.

1:15 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that a man was walking around Kalispell with cameras on his hat. The person filing the report suspected it was someone working for Google Earth.

2:02 p.m. Someone tried to cash a fraudulent check for $10.

2:48 p.m. An officer responding to a 911 call about the undead was “unable to locate any zombies” in the area.

6:07 p.m. Six mules and a horse were wandering freely towards the railroad tracks.

4:09 p.m. Some umbrellas from a nearby foot truck got blown across the road by the wind a hit some parked cars.

7:05 p.m. A horse was running down the freeway.