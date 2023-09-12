Neighborly Malice

8:03 a.m. A caller wanted to know what to do about the “multiple cats and kittens breeding” on their property.

8:44 a.m. A concerned citizen turned over videos of their neighbor slashing their tires and dumping dog feces all over their porch.

1:30 p.m. Some youths were shooting off fireworks in a parking lot.

4:53 p.m. Roughly a dozen cows were walking down the road.

5:38 p.m. The cows decided to hole up on a property they didn’t belong on.