Neighborly Malice

8:03 a.m. A caller wanted to know what to do about the “multiple cats and kittens breeding” on their property.
8:44 a.m. A concerned citizen turned over videos of their neighbor slashing their tires and dumping dog feces all over their porch.
1:30 p.m. Some youths were shooting off fireworks in a parking lot.
4:53 p.m. Roughly a dozen cows were walking down the road.
5:38 p.m. The cows decided to hole up on a property they didn’t belong on.
7:11 p.m. Someone reported falling victim to a scammer pretended to be a friend of theirs who was imprisoned for hitting on a pregnant woman. The victim agreed to pay the $8,000 bail before calling their actual friend and realizing they were at work.