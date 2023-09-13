Parking Suggestion

8:40 a.m. A man wanted to ask law enforcement how he should engage with the neighbor that just shot his dog.

10:09 a.m. A German Shepherd snuck into a chicken coop but couldn’t get back out.

10:47 a.m. Someone was concerned about the 17 feral cats living under their house.

12:57 p.m. Several drivers were blatantly ignoring ‘No Parking’ signs.

1:55 p.m. A man returned home to find two dogs tied up to a tree in his front yard.

2:56 p.m. A Kalispell business owner removed the benches on the sidewalk in front of their business, not realizing they were city-owned benches.